BRASILIA, June 23 Thursday's drop in Brazilian
interest rate futures suggests most investors now expect the
central bank to keep up the pace of monetary easing next month,
its president, Ilan Goldfajn, said in a newspaper interview.
Valor Econômico said on Friday that Goldfajn reiterated that
interest rate decisions, including the next one scheduled for
July 26, depended on several variables, such as inflation
expectations.
He said recent data corroborated the scenario the central
bank had prior to the political crisis that erupted in late May
with the corruption investigation against President Michel
Temer. At that time, the central bank had been signaling it
would keep or even accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts.
"We have more than a month to watch," the paper quoted
Goldfajn as saying in a phone interview.
On Thursday, the bank lowered its inflation forecasts and
reiterated that its next policy decisions depended on upcoming
economic data, indicating it was still unsure whether to reduce
the pace of interest rate cuts in July.
At 10.25 percent, the benchmark rate is down from 14.25
percent in October. Brazil is slowly emerging from a two-year
recession, and lower interest rates are expected to speed up the
recovery by encouraging investments and consumption.
