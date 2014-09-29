(Adds director comments and context)
BRASILIA, Sept 29 A Brazilian central bank board
member on Monday said the bank could quickly raise interest
rates, if needed, to battle inflation but offered no clues as to
when that could happen.
Carlos Hamilton de Araujo, the bank's director of economic
policy, told reporters said that the bank has in recent
statements implied that it is only considering raising or
keeping its benchmark Selic rate on hold.
"If the inflation outlook requires it, monetary policy
should be and will be promptly triggered," Araujo said in a
briefing with reporters in Brasilia.
The central bank has kept interest rates steady for three
straight monetary policy meetings, resisting pressures to
stimulate a sluggish economy as inflation remains high ahead of
October presidential elections.
Until recently many in the market expected the bank to cut
interest rates to lift the Brazilian economy out of recession.
