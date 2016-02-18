BRIEF-BoC's Poloz: in scenario of shock in Canada, there is some room to maneuver
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally
BRASILIA Feb 18 There is no room for a more flexible monetary policy in Brazil, a central bank director said on Thursday, throwing cold water on growing bets of interest-rate cuts in coming months.
Although inflation is set to decline, the high level of price indexation and the recent increase in inflation expectations require the central bank to stay vigilant, the bank's monetary policy director Aldo Mendes said at an event with investors in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 12 A Democratic U.S. senator pressed Deutsche Bank on Wednesday to release information about issues including President Donald Trump's debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials, saying he had "great concern" about possible conflicts of interest.