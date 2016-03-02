BRASILIA, March 2 Brazil's central bank held its key interest rate at 14.25 percent for the fifth straight time on Wednesday, opting to avoid inflicting more harm on an economy mired its worst recession in decades despite rising inflation.

COMMENTARY:

OCTAVIO DE BARROS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BRADESCO:

"The result was totally predictable. They should keep the rates for a few more months. My feeling is that they will start to cut rates on July 20.

TATIANA PINHEIRO, ECONOMIST, SANTANDER:

"Despite the two votes for a 50-point hike, we believe the bank is keeping a bias towards cutting interest rates at some point. We expect that reduction to happen in the second half of the year, towards the end. When the bank highlights the uncertainties in the domestic and foreign scenarios, it is upholding the view that the next step will be to ease monetary policy."

JUAN JENSEN, PARTNER AT 4E CONSULTORIA IN SAO PAULO:

"The central bank has kept the same line from the last meeting, that the external scenario could bring down inflation in Brazil. The decision was expected. This is the third meeting in a row with a divided vote, in a context of significantly worsening expectations.

The central bank once again showed it is not worried with rising inflation expectations. It lost its credibility. This is a central bank that is more lenient with inflation. It is not worried about inflation."

