BELEM, Brazil May 9 Lingering uncertainty due
to an expansionist fiscal policy and high inflation prevent
Brazil's central bank from cutting interest rates despite a
crippling recession, bank director Altamir Lopes said on Monday.
Speaking in the northern city of Belem, Lopes, who is
director of economic policy, said authorities should "persevere"
in their fight against inflation to allow the economy to
recover.
Lopes said the worsening recession has reduced inflationary
pressures. Even so, inflation expectations remain too high and
not in line with the bank's objective to bring inflation back to
the 4.5 percent target in 2017.
"We need to persevere in the fight against inflation," Lopes
said.
The central bank's eight-member board, know as Copom, kept
its benchmark Selic rate unchanged at 14.25 percent
for the sixth straight time on April 27 despite calls from
politicians and business leaders for lower borrowing costs.
The central bank board, led by Alexandre Tombini, is
expected to be replaced gradually in a possible government of
Vice President Michel Temer. The Senate is expected this week to
suspend President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly breaking
budgetary laws.
