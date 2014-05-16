RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Brazil has strong policies that should enable it to weather the expected increase of interest rates in developed nations, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar about inflation targeting in Rio de Janeiro, Tombini said the end of the easy money era poses a challenge for emerging market nations.

Many developed nations have maintained low interest rates since the onset of the recent global financial crisis in efforts to stimulate growth.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)