By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday any further monetary easing should be conducted with care, signaling policymakers may push to lower the benchmark rate to new all-time lows to bolster a sluggish economic recovery.

The bank's monetary policy committee on April 18 cut its benchmark Selic interest rate by an expected 75 basis points to near-historic lows of 9 percent. It surprised markets with hints that it could lower rates even further.

In the minutes of this month's meeting, the bank made that message even clearer, saying it may not be done yet with one of the world's most aggressive easing cycles.

"The Monetary Policy Committee believes that, given the cumulative and lagged effects of policy actions implemented so far, any movement of additional monetary easing should be conducted sparingly," the bank said in the minutes.

The minutes removed the previous guidance that the Selic rate was likely to fall to near all-time lows and stay there, which analysts see as indication that more rate cuts are dependent on the pace of recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

"This puts the bank at a wait-and-see mode. It's difficult to say what they will do; they left the door wide open," said Italo Lombardi, an economist with Standard Chartered in New York. "The minutes definitely has a bias of lower rates, but not much lower than where we are now."

A sharp drop in the yields on Brazilian interest futures <0#DIJ:> after the release of the minutes also signals that investors believe the bank will keep cutting rates.

At 9 percent, the Selic is 25 basis points above the lowest-ever Selic rate of 8.75 percent held between early September 2009 and May 2010. That period encompassed a bout of negative economic growth in the final quarter of 2009.

The Brazilian economy is again struggling after flirting with recession last year, prompting central bank chief Alexandre Tombini to take bold action and trim 350 basis points off the rate since August.

The central bank has been at the heart of President Dilma Rousseff's crusade to regain the impressive growth rates that made Brazil a star in the emerging-market world.

The bank said in the minutes the domestic recovery has been slower than expected, but sees activity picking up despite a more fragile global rebound.

Continued credit expansion, high consumer and business confidence and unemployment near an all-time low should support the economy, the bank said.

The country's jobless rate rose slightly more than expected to 6.2 percent in March, but still marked a record low for the month, government data showed on Thursday.

However, that same tight labor market has raised fears that high inflation could again be a problem in 2013 if the central bank pushes for lower rates.

Some analysts held on to their views that the bank will keep the rate at 9 percent this year as inflation starts to pick up speed and the recovery strengthens.

"The pipeline of economic indicators is less dovish, making it harder for the Brazilian central bank to continue cutting rates," Barclays' economists said in a note to clients.

INFLATION JITTERS

A higher-than-expected inflation reading in the month to mid-April may signal prices could rise quickly later this year even amid a mild recovery.

Annual inflation has eased to 5.25 percent to mid-April, still a steep drop after ending last year at 6.5 percent, right at the ceiling of the official target.

The central bank said in the minutes that it remains confident that the slowing global economy will help nudge annual inflation toward 4.5 percent -- the midpoint of its 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent target range.

A potential constraint to the depth of the easing cycle is the worry that investors could drop Selic-linked government bonds to pour their money in tax-free savings accounts, known as poupança.

A massive flight from government bonds to savings accounts is likely to raise the government's financing costs and hit banks' profits. The poupança, which was created in the 1860s when Brazil was ruled by a monarch of Portuguese decent, has a return of 0.5 percent a month plus a variable rate.

Local media and analysts have speculated the government will move to reduce the returns of savings accounts to allow for a lower Selic rate. Rousseff said this week that any changes to the poupança should be examined "very calmly." Link to central bank minutes: www.bcb.gov.br/?COPOM166 (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo; Editing by Todd Benson, W Simon and Andrew Hay)