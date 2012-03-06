SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's central bank sees the country's economy growing faster in 2012 than last year, while inflation continues converging to the official target, the bank said in a Tuesday statement on its website.

Earlier on Tuesday, government data showed that Brazil's economy slowed to 2.7 percent growth in 2011, while consumer prices rose 6.5 percent in the year. The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Sao Paulo Newsroom)