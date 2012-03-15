SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazil's central bank sees interest rates likely falling to a level slightly above their historic lows, the bank said in meeting minutes released on Thursday.

The bank cut its benchmark interest rate on March 7 by a greater-than-expected 75 basis points to 9.75 percent, taking it to its lowest level in nearly two years, in a bid to stimulate lackluster economic growth. (Editing by W Simon)