GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's central bank lowered its 2012 economic growth forecast to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent previously, the bank's latest quarterly inflation report showed on Thursday.
The bank also lowered its 2013 inflation forecast to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent previously, but raised its estimate for 2012 inflation to 5.7 percent from 5.2 percent previously.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.