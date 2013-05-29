SAO PAULO May 29 Brazil raised its benchmark
interest rate to 8 percent from 7.50 percent on
Wednesday, opting to speed up its monetary tightening cycle to
clip the wings of high inflation in Latin America's largest
economy.
Twenty-six of 50 economists surveyed by Reuters correctly
predicted the central bank would raise the Selic rate
by 50 basis points. Traders on the other hand
shifted their bets in favor of a smaller hike of 25 basis points
after the release of weaker-than-expected economic growth data
earlier on Wednesday.
The decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known
as Copom, was unanimous.