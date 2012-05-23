CURITIBA, Brazil May 23 An ongoing process of drastic debt reduction in the world's biggest economies risks choking Brazil's economic growth in the short and medium term, a senior central bank member said on Wednesday.

The level of interest rates that generally do not trigger any inflationary pressures, known as the neutral interest rate, has been trending down in recent years, Carlos Hamilton Araújo, the central bank's head of economic policy and a voting board member, said at an event in the city of Curitiba.