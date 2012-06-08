* Cbank reiterates more rate cuts should be done "sparingly"
* Global crisis ensuring inflation stays low, minutes say
* Bank cut rate to record-low 8.5 pct at meeting last week
* Analysts see bank keeping pace of rate cuts at 50 bps
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's central bank signaled
it will keep cutting its benchmark interest rate as domestic
inflation falls toward the target, testing the boundaries on
record low rates to jump-start Latin America's largest economy.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in the minutes of
its last policy meeting that it sees decreasing risks stemming
from a mismatch in supply and demand growth, as well as a
potential gain in consumer prices.
The bank's committee, known as the Copom, maintained its
guidance that more rate cuts should be conducted "sparingly."
Policymakers unanimously cut its benchmark Selic rate for a
seventh straight time to a record low 8.50 percent on May 30 as
a once-booming economy stalled in the last three quarters.
"The Copom considers that at this time the risks for the
trajectory of inflation remains limited," the minutes said. "The
committee notes that, given the fragility of the global economy,
the impact of the external sector has been disinflationary."
The Copom also reiterated that the domestic economy outlook
remains favorable for this and the coming quarters. It also said
that a reversal in 12-month inflation readings will lead to
easing expectations of consumer price increases by market
participants.
"The central bank is leaving the door open for more rate
cuts, but is somewhat dependent on future data," said Alberto
Ramos, head of Latin America economic research for Goldman
Sachs. "If the external scenario deteriorates and domestic
economic conditions remain weak, the committee might extend the
easing cycle further."
Like Ramos, most market economists forecast the bank will
lower the its benchmark rate, the Selic, to 8 percent this year,
meaning it will keep the pace of rate cuts at 50 basis points at
its next rate-setting meeting on July 11.
Yields on interest rate futures contracts fell across the
board on Friday, indicating that more rate cuts are looming.
The yield on the rate futures contract due in January 2013
, the most widely traded in São Paulo's BM&F commodities
and futures exchange, fell 7 basis points to 7.82 percent.
Markets in Brazil were closed on Thursday for the observance of
a national holiday.
The yield indicates investors' expectations for the Selic at
the end of this year.
The yield on the January 2014 contract tumbled 10 basis
points to 8.18 percent, while that for the contract due in
October this year fell to 7.94 percent from 8 percent on
Wednesday.
AGGRESSIVE EASING
Brazil has led one of the most aggressive easing cycles
among emerging-market nations, cutting 400 basis points off its
rate since August to shield its economy from a worsening debt
crisis in Europe.
The central bank is at the heart of President Dilma
Rousseff's crusade to revive the economy and bring down some of
the world's highest interest rates.
Rousseff has unleashed a flurry of tax cuts for consumers,
but many analysts say the country's consumption-led growth model
is reaching its limits as Brazilians become increasingly
indebted and businesses struggle with high labor costs and low
productivity.
Brazil's economy again disappointed in the first quarter,
growing only 0.2 percent versus the fourth quarter of last year
and raising pressure on Rousseff to do more to revive activity.
That slower growth has helped ease price pressures in
Brazil. Annual inflation slowed for its eighth month in a row in
May to hit its lowest level in 20 months.
The annual inflation rate is falling near the center of the
official target range of 4.5 percent - plus or minus two
percentage points.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine, Patricia Duarte, Camila
Moreira, Natalia Cacioli and Reese Ewing in São Paulo; Editing
by W Simon)