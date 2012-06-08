* Global crisis ensuring inflation stays low, minutes say
* Bank reiterates more rate cuts should be done "sparingly"
* Bank cut rate to record-low 8.5 pct at meeting last week
SAO PAULO, June 8 A global economic downturn is
helping bring inflation in Brazil toward the central bank's
target, which should allow policymakers to keep cutting rates
over the coming months, according to central bank minutes
released on Friday.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in the minutes of
its last policy meeting that it sees decreasing risks stemming
from a mismatch in supply and demand growth, as well as a
potential gain in prices. Feeble global growth should help keep
prices in Latin America's largest economy at bay.
The bank's committee, known as the Copom, maintained its
guidance that more rate cuts should be conducted "sparingly."
Policymakers unanimously cut its benchmark Selic rate for a
seventh straight time to a record low 8.50 percent on May 30 as
a once-booming economy stalled in the last three quarters.
"In sum, the Copom considers that at this time, the risks
for the trajectory of inflation remains limited" the minutes
said. "The committee notes that, given the fragility of the
global economy, the impact of the external sector has been
disinflationary."
The Copom also noted that the prospects for a recovery in
the domestic economy remain for this and the coming quarters. It
also said that a reversal in 12-month inflation readings will
lead to an ease in expectations of consumer price increases by
market participants.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Additional reporting by Asher Levine, Patricia Duarte, Camila
Moreira, Natalia Cacioli and Reese Ewing in São Paulo; Editing
by W Simon)