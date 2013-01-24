* Tombini says committed to tackling high inflation
* Expects consumer price inflation down to 4.5 pct by
year-end
* Says Brazil has not abandoned economic policy cornerstones
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank is
committed to bringing down inflation, its president said, as he
defended the government against criticism it had abandoned
cornerstones of its economic policy.
Policymakers are not ruling out the use of traditional
monetary tools to contain rising consumer prices, central bank
President Alexandre Tombini told an audience at the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland late on Wednesday.
Tombini said the central bank is committed to bringing
inflation down to 4.5 percent this year. In the 12 months to
mid-January, it accelerated to 6.02 percent from 5.78 percent
one month before, putting it near the top of the bank's target
range of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.
"The central bank remains vigilant and will do what it has
to do to handle monetary policy in Brazil. We will control
inflation, as has been the case over the past nine years,"
Tombini said, according to excerpts of a recording of his speech
provided by the central bank's press office.
Tombini defended President Dilma Rousseff's administration
from criticism that policymakers have abandoned the
"macroeconomic tripod" that helped usher in stability and growth
during the past decade. The tripod is a combination of policies
aimed at preserving a floating foreign exchange regime, budget
discipline and low inflation.
Inflation remains "stubborn" in the short run, Tombini said.
He said that seasonally, inflation readings are "unfavorable"
for the first half of the year. Yet, the convergence of price
data to the bank's target will start anytime during the second
half of the year.
The central bank signaled on Thursday in the minutes of its
last monetary policy meeting that further interest-rate cuts are
unlikely because they won't solve the causes of the country's
economic slump. Traders said that the message to the market is
that inflation remains the bank's top priority.
Yields on the interest rate future contract due in Jan. 2014
jumped to 7.23 percent on Thursday, compared with 7.14 percent
at Wednesday's close. The yield on the Jan. 2015 contract also
rose to 7.93 percent, about 0.2 percentage points higher than
Wednesday's close.
The bank kept rates steady at 7.25 percent on Jan. 16. In
the minutes, policymakers said that monetary policy might prove
ineffective to fight bottlenecks and shortcomings facing the
aggregate supply that are dragging down the economy.
Confidence in Latin America's largest economy has taken a
hit in recent months and many investors ran for the exits after
Rousseff put pressure on banks, mobile carriers and power
utilities to cut prices, the government used accounting gimmicks
to meet its annual budget targets and inflation fell down its
list of priorities.
In Davos, Tombini said "increases in consumer prices will be
controlled" as he argued that inflation hit the mid-point of the
central bank's target in nine out of the past 14 years.
Investors have said the government campaign, while
well-intentioned, is stirring doubts about Rousseff's
willingness to respect contracts and ensure the economy grows in
a sustainable way.
Tombini told the audience that "markets in the past erred by
being over-optimistic about Brazil and may now be erring again
by being too pessimistic about the country."