SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Brazil's central bank says it sees fewer inflationary risks amid looming global economic hazards, potentially suggesting policymakers could extend a streak of interest rate cuts into next year.

Since an October meeting, risks to the global financial system have gone up and risks of a pick-up in inflation have gone down, the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, said in meeting minutes released on Thursday.

The bank on Nov. 30 cut its benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent, following cuts of the same size in August and October as a euro zone sovereign debt crisis stokes worries about a slower global economy.

Brazil GDP graphic: link.reuters.com/rug45s

Interest rate graphic: link.reuters.com/zyv35s

The central bank began cutting its benchmark interest rate in August, citing sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a gloomy global outlook.

While that cut took markets by surprise and fueled doubts about central bank chief Alexandre Tombini's inflation-fighting credentials, the deteriorating economic growth outlook abroad has since helped brake price increases, bringing many analysts around to the central bank's strategy.

Tombini has repeatedly said inflation will continue slowing through year-end and into 2012.

Benchmark IPCA inflation data are due later on Thursday.

The bank most recently cut the benchmark Selic rate on Nov. 30 to 11 percent from 11.50 percent.

Latin America's largest economy failed to grow in the third quarter from the second, with household spending - a recent driver of growth and inflation - slipping for the first time since the end of 2008. [ID:nN1E7B502O]

(Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )