BRASILIA Aug 25 Fears of a sharper slowdown in
China that sparked a rout in world markets could delay a
Brazilian economic recovery which had been expected later this
year, a senior Brazilian official said on Tuesday.
At an international trade event, Deputy Planning Minister
Dyogo Oliveira said a slowing Chinese economy could lead to "a
big change in the outlook of the global economy."
Oliveira said the government expects the Brazilian economy
to start a moderate recovery in late 2015 or early 2016 due to a
jump in exports and improvement in credit markets, but that
China was a major caveat.
"Everything I have said could change completely depending on
how the facts (in China) develop," Oliveira said.
China on Tuesday cut interest rates and lowered the amount
of reserves banks need to hold in order to support its
stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent
shockwaves around the globe.
A deepening downturn in China has dragged down the prices of
global commodities such as iron ore and soy, which are key
exports for Brazil. China is by far Brazil's main trade partner.
A jump in exports due to a weaker local currency has been
the only bright stop of the Brazilian economy that is expected
to suffer its worst recession in 25 years. Market economists
expect the first back-to-back annual contractions this year and
next, since the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 1930s.
President Dilma Rousseff is betting the improvement in
exports could ease the pain of the recession that has pushed
unemployment to its highest level in five years.
Her administration is scrambling to plug a widening budget
gap to regain the confidence of investors wary after years of
interventionist policies and heavy public spending.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)