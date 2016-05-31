(Recasts, adds details, background)
BRASILIA May 31 Brazil's government vowed on
Tuesday to free up as much as 21 billion reais ($5.8 billion) in
additional credit for farmers and cattle ranchers, in an effort
to help pull Latin America's largest economy out of a two-year
recession.
In a statement, the National Monetary Council, Brazil's top
economic policymaking body, allowed farmers to use proceeds from
the sale of securities backed by agricultural receivables for
purposes beyond short-term operating activities, while raising
the threshold on agricultural credit from state development bank
BNDES.
Both measures, which aim to increase the flow of funding
toward machinery purchases and other investment activities in
the sector, take effect on Wednesday and July 1, respectively.
Policymakers are trying to stimulate credit and encourage
long-term investment without putting Brazil's public finances
under further strain.
Interim President Michel Temer, who took office after the
Senate put President Dilma Rousseff on impeachment trial this
month, has pledged to cut a record budget deficit to revive an
economy facing its worst crisis in decades.
Farming companies have tapped the market for so-called LCAs,
as agricultural receivable-backed securities are known in
Brazil, to raise money after years of tight credit supply and
rising borrowing costs. The instrument has been a favorite of
fixed-income investors in the country because of their
tax-exempt status and relatively low risks.
The council, known as CMN, is formed by the finance and
planning ministers and the president of the central bank.
($1 = 3.6059 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by G Crosse and Peter Cooney)