SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade approved unanimously on Wednesday the transfer of control of Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, to France's Casino Guichard Perrachon.

The Brasilia-based regulator also approved unanimously an accord between mining giant Vale and oil producer Petrobras, both the nation's largest companies, to explore for potash in the northeastern state of Sergipe. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)