SAO PAULO, Aug 23 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil rose to 113.1 in August, nearly making up for the previous two months' cumulative decline, which coincided with street protests across the country. Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation pressure dented consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). (level) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) Year ago Confidence 113.1 108.3 120.4 index Current 117.2 109.2 133.5 situation index Expectations 110.4 106.7 113.0 index