BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
SAO PAULO, June 24 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil fell to 112.9 in June, the lowest since March 2010, as a sluggish economic recovery and a wave of protests for better public services dented consumer sentiment. (level) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) Year ago Confidence 112.9 113.4 123.5 index Current 120.9 122.7 139.1 situation index Expectations 108.4 108.3 114.9 index
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes