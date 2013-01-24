* Confidence index falls to 117.9 in January
* Gauge still remains above historical average
SAO PAULO Jan 24 Consumer confidence in Brazil
fell in January for the fourth month in a row as sentiment about
current economic conditions worsened to the lowest level since
May 2010, a private survey showed on Thursday.
Brazilian think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) said its
consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 117.9
in January from 118.7 in the previous month.
Despite the drop, the index remained above its historical
average, FGV said in a report. Household consumption, supported
by low unemployment and rising salaries, has been Brazil's main
growth engine over the past decade.
The survey's barometer of the current economic situation
dropped to a reading of 131.9 from 133.5 in December, while the
gauge for the next six months slipped to a reading of 110.5 from
111.3, the lowest since February.
A reading of consumer sentiment about current economic
conditions dropped to 98.0 from 102.4 in December.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews
conducted with over 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities
between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21.