BRASILIA, Feb 24 A gauge of consumer confidence in Brazil dropped in February to its lowest since May 2009, suggesting household consumption has yet to recover from a sluggish 2013. The consumer confidence index measured by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) dropped to 107.1 in February from 108.9 in January. It has remained below its historical average for 12 months. Earlier this month data showed Brazilian retail sales posted their weakest year in a decade as elevated inflation and eroding consumer confidence sapped one of the few drivers of growth in Latin America's largest economy. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 107.1 108.9 116.1 Current situation index 112.3 115.6 128.6 Expectations index 104.5 105.6 109.7 