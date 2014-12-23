SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Consumer confidence in Brazil remained close to six-year lows in December despite a slight improvement from the prior month, according to a private survey released on Tuesday. The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said its confidence index rose to 96.2 in December from 95.3 in November. Last month's result had been the lowest since December 2008. The index, the main gauge of consumer confidence in Latin America's largest economy, had been falling steadily since April 2012 on mounting concerns about high inflation and sluggish economic growth. "The results indicate that families remain cautious about their budgets," FGV economist Tabi Santos said. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 96.2 95.3 111.2 Current situation index 96.8 96.6 118.1 Expectations index 96.8 94.7 108.4 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)