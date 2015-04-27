(Replaces Internet data link) BRASILIA, April 27 Consumer confidence in Brazil rose for the first time this year in April, a private survey showed on Monday, bouncing off record lows despite widespread signs of a recession. Consumer confidence as calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) rose to 85.6 in April from 82.9 in March, even though more than three quarters of Brazilian consumers still consider the current economic situation as "bad". "Consumer confidence remains at an extremely low level by historical standards," said Aloisio Campelo Jr., an economist with FGV in Rio de Janeiro. "The first increase this year is good news, but it is not enough to mark a new trend." Brazil's economy is likely heading into a recession this year, according to private and official estimates, boosting unemployment. Consumers have also grappled with inflation, which has soared to 12-year highs after a string of tax hikes and increases in government-regulated prices. For the FGV consumer confidence report in Portuguese, see: bit.ly/1b4dgwF (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 85.6 82.9 106.3 Current situation index 80.3 77.7 111.6 Expectations index 88.1 85.8 103.6 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)