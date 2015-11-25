BRASÍLIA, Nov 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil rose slightly in November after hitting successive record lows, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Brazil's ailing economy will shrink more than 3 percent in 2015 and 2 percent in 2016, according to market forecasts. The consumer confidence index measured by think thank Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, rose to 76.7 in November from an all-time low of 75.7 in October. The index stood at 95.3 in November 2014. "Even with this improvement, Christmas sales seem weakened as the index measuring the consumers' intention to buy durable goods fell to a record low in November," said FGV economist Viviane Seda Bittencourt. Confidence increased the most among wealthy consumers in November, FGV said. (level) Nov '15 Oct '15 Nov '14 Confidence index 76.7 75.7 95.3 Current situation index 65.8 65.7 96.6 Expectations index 82.8 81.1 94.7 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)