DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 24
0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales. Note: Delayed from Thursday due to the Presidents Day federal holiday on Monday.
* Brazilians less optimistic about future as economy falters
* Consumer expectations for next 6 months falls to March levels
SAO PAULO, July 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell for the third consecutive month in July, as Brazilians grew increasingly dissatisfied with current economic conditions and less optimistic about the near future.
Brazil's consumer confidence index fell to 121.6 in July from 123.5 in the prior month after seasonal adjustments, private research institute Fundação Getúlio Vargas said on Wednesday. The index's three-month moving average edged down from the previous report.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell to 135.4 from 139.1 in June, and the gauge of consumer expectations for the next six months slipped to a four-month low of 112.7 from 117.1, FGV said in a report.
Despite the recent decline in confidence, 25.2 percent of the consumers still consider current economic conditions as "good," as opposed to 17.7 percent who see them as "bad."
The share of consumers expecting an improvement in economic conditions in the next few months is still 32.0 percent, while only 17.7 percent of them expect conditions to worsen.
The survey shows Brazil's faltering economy continues to sap Brazil's consumer confidence, which has been largely supported by abundant job offering, especially in the services sector. Even with the current economic slowdown, Brazil's unemployment rate is seen near record lows, according to a Reuters poll.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven of Brazil largest cities. The answers were collected between July 2 to July 20. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Mnuchin wants tax plan passed by August * Investors doubt Mnuchin's time table * U.S. 7-year note auction shows mixed results (Adds comment, results of U.S. 7-year note auction) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Thursday as investors fretted about the lack of clarity in the Trump administration's policies and doubted whether its proposed reforms would have as big an impact as many initially thought they would. "
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.