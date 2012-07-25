* Brazilians less optimistic about future as economy falters

* Consumer expectations for next 6 months falls to March levels

SAO PAULO, July 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell for the third consecutive month in July, as Brazilians grew increasingly dissatisfied with current economic conditions and less optimistic about the near future.

Brazil's consumer confidence index fell to 121.6 in July from 123.5 in the prior month after seasonal adjustments, private research institute Fundação Getúlio Vargas said on Wednesday. The index's three-month moving average edged down from the previous report.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell to 135.4 from 139.1 in June, and the gauge of consumer expectations for the next six months slipped to a four-month low of 112.7 from 117.1, FGV said in a report.

Despite the recent decline in confidence, 25.2 percent of the consumers still consider current economic conditions as "good," as opposed to 17.7 percent who see them as "bad."

The share of consumers expecting an improvement in economic conditions in the next few months is still 32.0 percent, while only 17.7 percent of them expect conditions to worsen.

The survey shows Brazil's faltering economy continues to sap Brazil's consumer confidence, which has been largely supported by abundant job offering, especially in the services sector. Even with the current economic slowdown, Brazil's unemployment rate is seen near record lows, according to a Reuters poll.

FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven of Brazil largest cities. The answers were collected between July 2 to July 20. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)