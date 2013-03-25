* FGV's index drops for 6th straight month to 113.9

* Consumers little satisfied with current situation-FGV

SAO PAULO, March 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell in March for the sixth month in a row to the lowest in three years, a private survey showed on Monday, raising doubts about the current economic recovery in Latin America's largest country.

Brazilian think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) said its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 113.9 in March from 116.2 in the previous month, down 11.5 percent from an all-time high in April 2012.

"The comparison between these indicators and their historical averages shows that Brazilian consumers are little satisfied with their current situation and neutral - neither optimistic, nor pessimistic - about the near future," FGV said in a report.

The survey's barometer of the current economic situation dropped to a reading of 124.5, from 128.9 in February, while the gauge of future expectations slipped to 108.0 from 109.6.

Household consumption, supported by low unemployment and rising salaries, has been Brazil's main growth engine over the past decade. It has also fueled inflation, as demand for many services and goods outpaced supply.

FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews conducted with around 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities between March 1 and March 20.