UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 A measure of consumer confidence in Brazil rose to 114.2 in September, the highest since February, adding to evidence of a recovery in consumer sentiment after massive street protests hit the country in June. Still, the index remained below levels seen one year ago, as a deteriorating economic growth outlook and persistent inflation pressure dented consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure is calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 114.2 113.1 122.1 Current situation index 121.3 117.2 136.4 Expectations index 110.8 110.4 115.0
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources