SAO PAULO, Nov 25 A gauge of consumer confidence in Brazil recovered slightly in November, but remained below its historical average for a ninth straight month as a sluggish economic outlook weighed on consumer sentiment. The consumer confidence measure calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) rose to 112.8 in November, from 111.7 last month. (level) Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 112.8 111.7 120.0 Current situation index 120.8 120.6 136.7 Expectations index 109.0 107.5 111.6