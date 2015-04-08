(Adds Temer quote, background, market reaction)
BRASILIA, April 8 Brazilian congressional
leaders within President Dilma Rousseff's coalition signed a
joint letter on Wednesday pledging to support her austerity
package, an unexpected sign that the ties with her unruly
coalition are improving.
The deal was brokered by Vice President Michel Temer on his
first day as the official go-between tasked with mending
Rousseff's tense relations with coalition lawmakers. Temer
chairs the PMDB party, which controls both houses of Brazil's
Congress.
After the letter was distributed to journalists in Congress,
Brazil's currency, the real, firmed to a one-month high
of 3.05 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index
rose 0.53 percent to a four-month high.
Rousseff has sought austerity measures in order to cut
Brazil's fiscal deficit and maintain the country's
investment-grade credit rating.
"We, the below-signed party presidents and leaders of the
ruling coalition in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, support
the efforts for fiscal balance and stability," the letter said.
The endorsement of Rousseff's fiscal austerity push follows
months of successive defeats in Congress since her re-election
in October. Roughly nine out of 10 Brazilians disapprove of
recent interest rate and tax hikes, according to a nationwide
poll earlier this month.
The congressmen said Rousseff's proposals, which include
raising payroll taxes and cutting labor benefits, could face
changes but any initiatives to raise spending or reduce tax
revenues would be blocked.
"The allies need to reunify around the government's
projects," Temer told reporters.
