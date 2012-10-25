SAO PAULO Oct 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil
fell slightly in October as expectations over economic
conditions in coming months worsened, a private survey showed on
Thursday.
Brazilian think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said its
consumer confidence index fell to 121.7 in October
from 122.1 in the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose to
137.7 from 136.4 in September, while the gauge for consumer
expectations about the next six months dropped to 113.8 from
115.0, FGV said in a report.
The survey's gauge for consumers' plans to buy durable goods
in coming months declined to 87.1 from 88.7, hitting its worst
level since February.
The share of consumers who consider current economic
conditions as "good" rose to 24.9 percent from 24.5 percent, and
the share of those who see conditions as "bad" shrank to 20.3
percent from 21.3 percent in September.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with
over 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities. The answers
were collected between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22.