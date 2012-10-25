SAO PAULO Oct 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil fell slightly in October as expectations over economic conditions in coming months worsened, a private survey showed on Thursday.

Brazilian think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said its consumer confidence index fell to 121.7 in October from 122.1 in the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose to 137.7 from 136.4 in September, while the gauge for consumer expectations about the next six months dropped to 113.8 from 115.0, FGV said in a report.

The survey's gauge for consumers' plans to buy durable goods in coming months declined to 87.1 from 88.7, hitting its worst level since February.

The share of consumers who consider current economic conditions as "good" rose to 24.9 percent from 24.5 percent, and the share of those who see conditions as "bad" shrank to 20.3 percent from 21.3 percent in September.

FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with over 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities. The answers were collected between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22.