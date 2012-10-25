* Consumers cut back on plans to buy durable goods
* Index remains above historical average
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil
fell slightly in October as expectations over economic
conditions in coming months worsened, a private survey showed on
Thursday.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian think thank known
by its Portuguese acronym FGV, said its consumer confidence
index fell to 121.7 in October from 122.1 in the
prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Despite the drop, the index remained above its historical
average of 112.2, FGV said, suggesting that Brazil's vast
consumer market will continue to bolster economic growth in the
coming months.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose
to 137.7 from 136.4 in September, while the gauge for consumer
expectations about the next six months dropped to 113.8 from
115.0, FGV said in a report.
The survey's gauge for consumers' plans to buy durable goods
in coming months declined to 87.1 from 88.7, hitting the worst
level since February.
Analysts at Brazilian bank Bradesco said the drop may be
related to expectations that a tax break for automobiles was
going to expire. The reduction in the so-called IPI tax was due
to expire at the end of October but were renewed on Wednesday by
President Dilma Rousseff through the end of the year to boost
investments.
"With the extension of the IPI tax reduction, and if the
outlook for an economic recovery holds true, consumer confidence
should pick up again," the Bradesco analysts said in a note.
The world's sixth largest economy, which nearly slipped into
recession late last year, is expected to grow by 4 percent in
2013, according to private estimates.
The share of consumers who consider current economic
conditions "good" rose to 24.9 percent from 24.5 percent, and
the share of those who see conditions as "bad" shrank to 20.3
percent from 21.3 percent in September.
FGV's consumer confidence survey is based on interviews with
over 2,000 people in seven large Brazilian cities. The answers
were collected between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22.