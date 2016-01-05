BRASILIA Jan 5 Fear of unemployment among
Brazilians decreased slightly in December despite a recent surge
in job losses, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, in a rare
sign of mood improvement as the country sinks into a deep
recession.
An index measuring fear of unemployment fell to 102.3 at
end-2015 from a near record high of 105.9 in September,
according to the survey commissioned by the National Industry
Confederation (CNI).
Satisfaction with life also improved slightly, rising to
95.1 in December from 93.9 in September, the survey showed.
CNI said in a statement that it is too early to say both
improvements mark the beginning of a more positive trend for
sentiment in Brazil, and noted that both indexes remain much
worse than their historical averages.
Still, the survey results contrast with economists' gloomy
prospects for the Brazilian economy in 2016. Brazil's gross
domestic product is expected to contract sharply for a second
straight year, in the worst such sequence since at least 1901,
according to the national economic research institute IPEA.
Satisfaction with life and fear of unemployment were similar
across age and income groups, although people with higher
education reported to be more worried about losing their jobs
than low skilled workers. The improvement compared to the
September survey was generalized, though.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)