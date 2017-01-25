BRASILIA Jan 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil
rose in January as a surprise inflation drop allowed the central
bank to cut interest rates more aggressively, easing the burden
on debt-laden families, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, index of consumer
confidence rose to 79.3 in January from a six-month low of 73.1
in December.
After inflation fell sharply, the central bank began easing
monetary policy more rapidly in January and signaled interest
rates could be reduced from 13 percent to single digits in
coming months.
"Although uncertainty remains high and prospects for the
labor market continue to look bad, the good news that came with
the new year raised the likelihood of a confidence rebound," FGV
economist Viviane Bittencourt said in a statement.
Economists expect the Brazilian economy to start a slow
recovery in 2017 from its two-year recession, the worst in the
country's history.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)