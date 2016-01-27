BRASILIA Jan 27 Consumer confidence in Brazil
improved slightly in January, a private survey showed on
Wednesday, fueling hopes of some tentative recovery for an
economy mired in deep recession.
Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV)'s consumer confidence index
rose to 67.9 in January from 65.4 in December.
Consumer satisfaction with current conditions and expectations
about the future both improved compared to last month.
"The good news is that consumer confidence stopped falling
in September and has been signalling some improvement," said
Viviane Bittencourt, head of the FGV survey.
Brazil's economy is expected to have its worst recession
ever recorded in 2015 and 2016, with an estimated economic
contraction of about 8 percent in the two years combined. About
1.5 million people lost their jobs in 2015 and inflation rose to
a 12-year high above 10 percent as the currency plunged.
Confidence improved the most among middle-class consumers
earning between 2,100 and 4,800 reais ($520-$1,190), FGV said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Janet Lawrence)