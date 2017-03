BRASILIA, June 25 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.0 percent in May from April, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 5.0 percent in May from 4.8 percent in April, the report said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)