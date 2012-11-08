BRIEF-Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 pct stake in Stanley Furniture Company
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's central bank changed rules for the calculation of reserve requirements on certain types of deposits on Thursday, in a bid to adapt regulation to new conditions in the local financial industry.
Policymakers increased the base of reference capital upon which the nation's commercial banks calculate reserve requirements on term deposits to 3.5 billion reais ($1.7 billion) from 2.5 billion, according to a statement in the central bank's Sisbacen regulatory newswire.
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Monday dismissed criticism that he promoted a close aide to shield him from prosecution and vowed to dismiss any minister indicted for corruption.
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he would not interfere in the country's biggest corruption investigation and denied that he had made a close aide a cabinet minister to shield him against prosecution.