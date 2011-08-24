* Loan defaults hit highest level since February 2010
* Bank lending growth slows to four-month low in July
* Analysts expect delinquencies to peak this year
* Commercial banks grappling with eroding asset quality
(Adds analysts' comments, context on trend throughout)
By Isabel Versiani and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Loan defaults in
Brazil rose in July to their highest level in 17 months, a new
indication that higher borrowing costs and an economic slowdown
is hampering the credit-worthiness of consumers and companies.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to the equivalent
of 5.2 percent of outstanding loans in July from 5.1 percent in
June, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level is the
highest for the indicator, known as the default rate, since the
5.3 percent reading in February 2010.
A rise in defaults came along with a slower pace of
disbursements last month, the report showed. Outstanding loans
in Brazil's banking system BRLEND=ECI rose 1.1 percent in
July from June, totaling 1.854 trillion reais ($1.16 trillion),
the report said.
The numbers back recent evidence that delinquencies for the
riskiest pool of loans -- those to small-sized companies and
some types of consumer credit -- are poised to rise further
this year as Brazil's economic growth loses momentum. Banks are
tightening credit risk controls to prevent defaults from
climbing further.
"There shouldn't be anything extravagant with defaults this
year," Lazaro de Mello Brandao, chairman of Banco Bradesco
(BBDC4.SA), Brazil's fourth-largest bank, said at a Tuesday
event in Sao Paulo. "They will rise slightly at the margin."
Some investors fear that loans made amid a burst of
government lending during the global financial crisis in 2008
could sour as the economy slows this year. Easy credit was the
main engine behind Brazil's 7.5 percent expansion last year --
the fastest in a quarter century.
A spike in defaults and polls suggesting borrowers are
nearing their limit for new credit have driven banking sector
shares down 24 percent so far this year -- mainly on worries
that a rapid expansion in lending in past years went too far.
[ID:nN19112357]
A central bank official downplayed such concerns, much the
way senior industry leaders including Bradesco's Brandao have
in recent weeks.
"Those fluctuations in the default rate are natural ... but
we expect the default rate to decline in the medium term,"
Tulio Maciel, head of the central bank's economic research
department, said at a news conference in Brasilia.
TOUGHER CONTROLS
The default rate for companies climbed to 6.6 percent of
loans in July, the highest since June 2010, from 6.4 percent in
June. Delinquencies in loans to individuals were unchanged in
July at 3.8 percent for the third month.
The data supports "our view that Brazil is going through a
'natural' credit cycle, not a credit crisis," said Mario
Pierry, a banking analyst with Deutsche Bank in Sao Paulo.
The central bank raised the Selic benchmark overnight
lending interest rate five times this year to the highest level
in 1-1/2 years to help arrest a surge in inflation. That,
coupled with limits on credit card and other type of debt put a
lid on demand for new loans.
Average daily new loan disbursements fell to 8.48 billion
reais, the lowest number since February, reflecting some of
those policy measures, analysts said.
The average annual rate charged for loans to both
individuals and companies rose to 39.7 percent from 39.5
percent in June. It climbed from 34.6 percent a year earlier,
the report added.
Worries that a global recession could hurt local activity
and employment should lead "banks to start tightening credit
standards and consumers to step back," moderating demand for
credit, Marcelo Salomon, a New York-based economist with
Barclays Capital, wrote in a note.
Bradesco and state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA),
the nation's largest bank by assets, are cutting their year-end
estimates for loan growth as demand for credit slows.
Defaults at Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the country's biggest
private sector bank, rose sharply in the second quarter as more
small companies fell behind in their installments. The bank is
fine-tuning its strategy on the segment, executives said.
Shares of Brazil's four largest listed banks fell after the
data was released, with Itau Unibanco leading the declines with
a 2.2 percent drop on Wednesday.
Subsidized and other forms of government-directed credit
helped offset a reduction in credit for companies at commercial
banks in July, the report showed. State banks ramped up lending
at a 1.4 percent monthly pace, faster than foreign banks' 1
percent increase, and local banks' 0.9 percent rise.
(Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy and Peter Murphy in
Brasilia; Editing by Diane Craft)