* Loan defaults hit highest level since February 2010

* Bank lending growth slows to four-month low in July

* Analysts expect delinquencies to peak this year

* Commercial banks grappling with eroding asset quality (Adds analysts' comments, context on trend throughout)

By Isabel Versiani and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Loan defaults in Brazil rose in July to their highest level in 17 months, a new indication that higher borrowing costs and an economic slowdown is hampering the credit-worthiness of consumers and companies.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to the equivalent of 5.2 percent of outstanding loans in July from 5.1 percent in June, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level is the highest for the indicator, known as the default rate, since the 5.3 percent reading in February 2010.

A rise in defaults came along with a slower pace of disbursements last month, the report showed. Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system BRLEND=ECI rose 1.1 percent in July from June, totaling 1.854 trillion reais ($1.16 trillion), the report said.

The numbers back recent evidence that delinquencies for the riskiest pool of loans -- those to small-sized companies and some types of consumer credit -- are poised to rise further this year as Brazil's economic growth loses momentum. Banks are tightening credit risk controls to prevent defaults from climbing further.

"There shouldn't be anything extravagant with defaults this year," Lazaro de Mello Brandao, chairman of Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), Brazil's fourth-largest bank, said at a Tuesday event in Sao Paulo. "They will rise slightly at the margin."

Some investors fear that loans made amid a burst of government lending during the global financial crisis in 2008 could sour as the economy slows this year. Easy credit was the main engine behind Brazil's 7.5 percent expansion last year -- the fastest in a quarter century.

A spike in defaults and polls suggesting borrowers are nearing their limit for new credit have driven banking sector shares down 24 percent so far this year -- mainly on worries that a rapid expansion in lending in past years went too far. [ID:nN19112357]

A central bank official downplayed such concerns, much the way senior industry leaders including Bradesco's Brandao have in recent weeks.

"Those fluctuations in the default rate are natural ... but we expect the default rate to decline in the medium term," Tulio Maciel, head of the central bank's economic research department, said at a news conference in Brasilia.

TOUGHER CONTROLS

The default rate for companies climbed to 6.6 percent of loans in July, the highest since June 2010, from 6.4 percent in June. Delinquencies in loans to individuals were unchanged in July at 3.8 percent for the third month.

The data supports "our view that Brazil is going through a 'natural' credit cycle, not a credit crisis," said Mario Pierry, a banking analyst with Deutsche Bank in Sao Paulo.

The central bank raised the Selic benchmark overnight lending interest rate five times this year to the highest level in 1-1/2 years to help arrest a surge in inflation. That, coupled with limits on credit card and other type of debt put a lid on demand for new loans.

Average daily new loan disbursements fell to 8.48 billion reais, the lowest number since February, reflecting some of those policy measures, analysts said.

The average annual rate charged for loans to both individuals and companies rose to 39.7 percent from 39.5 percent in June. It climbed from 34.6 percent a year earlier, the report added.

Worries that a global recession could hurt local activity and employment should lead "banks to start tightening credit standards and consumers to step back," moderating demand for credit, Marcelo Salomon, a New York-based economist with Barclays Capital, wrote in a note.

Bradesco and state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's largest bank by assets, are cutting their year-end estimates for loan growth as demand for credit slows.

Defaults at Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the country's biggest private sector bank, rose sharply in the second quarter as more small companies fell behind in their installments. The bank is fine-tuning its strategy on the segment, executives said.

Shares of Brazil's four largest listed banks fell after the data was released, with Itau Unibanco leading the declines with a 2.2 percent drop on Wednesday.

Subsidized and other forms of government-directed credit helped offset a reduction in credit for companies at commercial banks in July, the report showed. State banks ramped up lending at a 1.4 percent monthly pace, faster than foreign banks' 1 percent increase, and local banks' 0.9 percent rise. (Additional reporting by Leonardo Goy and Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Editing by Diane Craft)