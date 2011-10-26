* Outstanding loans rise 2.1 pct in September from August

BRASILIA, Oct 26 Lending in Brazil rose briskly in September, after a tumble in the currency boosted the value of loans denominated in foreign currencies and an unexpected interest-rate cut spurred demand for credit.

Outstanding loans BRLEND=ECI in Brazil's banking system rose 2.1 percent in September from August, the central bank said on Wednesday. In August, outstanding loans in the system rose a revised 1.8 percent from July.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more held flat at 5.3 percent of outstanding loans in September from August -- temporarily easing concerns over the sustainability of the nation's eight-year credit boom.

"In general, loan growth remained robust and asset quality deterioration stayed under control," said Mario Pierry, a financial industry analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities. "The data is consistent with our view of a soft landing in Brazil."

Rapid credit growth has sparked fears of the formation of a credit bubble and has increased pressure on already-high inflation in Latin America's biggest economy. Credit grew 19.6 percent in the 12 months through September.

Last month, the central bank raised credit growth projections to 17 percent from 15 percent previously.

"Growth of 17 percent is a sustainable pace of growth. In nominal terms it is much more reasonable than the percentages seen in previous years," Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank, said in a news conference.

The unexpected 50 basis-point interest rate cut by the central bank in August could further spur credit and stoke inflation, which hit a six-year high of 7.31 percent in the 12 months through September.

The increase in loans last month was due to seasonal factors and a weaker real BRBY, which lost 15 percent of its value in September.

Credit growth has remained strong in Brazil despite a sharper-than-expected slowdown, curbing car and retail sales. Brazil's economy is expected to grow 3.5 percent this year, down from 7.5 percent in 2010.

POST RATE CUT

Brazil's central bank lowered its benchmark Selic rate to 12 percent from 12.50 percent on Aug. 31, surprising market expectations that the bank would keep the lending rate on hold.

The move ended a series of interest rate hikes earlier this year, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fragile U.S. economy cast a pall over global growth prospects through year-end and beyond.

The rate cut thrust central bank chief Alexandre Tombini into the spotlight, as many economists said the easing was too risky given inflation rates above a target ceiling of 6.5 percent since April.

But with Europe's debt crisis still unresolved, many analysts have begun changing their views, noting that Tombini could be something of a monetary policy trendsetter.

Inflation has also shown recent signs of slowing, with policy makers saying they expect the 12-month rate to move closer to the target by year-end.

The bank cut its rate by another 50 basis points to 11.50 percent on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)