* Credit conditions getting tougher this quarter

* Confirms view that global crisis weighing on credit

* Official says economy posted no growth in Q3

* Remarks may signal more stimulus measures coming (Rewrites to detail credit conditions, implications, comments, background)

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov 22 The largest Brazilian companies are finding it tougher to obtain bank financing, a central bank official said on Tuesday, signaling a restrictive credit market that will likely weigh on economic growth.

Credit conditions for some Brazilian borrowers have turned more difficult this quarter, showing that a slowing economy and rising delinquencies are taking a toll on supply of new loans, Carlos Hamilton de Araujo, the bank's head of economic policy, said at an event.

The central bank, which recently conducted a survey with bank managers nationwide, expects demand and loan disbursements for large companies to slow in the quarter. Small- and mid-sized companies, which swelled demand for loans in recent years, are marginally feeling the pinch of banks' reluctance to extend new credit.

"Bank managers who previously saw reasonable conditions for lending overall, now see that the scenario deteriorated," Hamilton said.

The threat of an imminent sovereign debt crisis in Europe has forced policymakers to seek ways to spur growth in Latin America's largest economy. The weaker scenario partly explains why they decided to reverse months of policy tightening in August, but the success of the new policy tack will depend on commercial banks' willingness to lend.

The central bank cut interest rates twice this year, following five straight increases, and eased curbs on lending it imposed early this year to slow red-hot credit growth.

The yield on the January 2013 DIJF3 interest rate future contract was stable at 9.98 percent on Tuesday. The yield is used as a gauge for the expected level of the central bank's Selic rate by the end of next year.

A government source told Reuters this month that the government of President Dilma Rousseff was considering the partial or total removal of some restrictions on bank lending and taxes on stock trading to protect the economy from a potential seizure of global credit markets. [ID:nN1E7A822O]

The central bank already ordered commercial lenders to set aside less capital for shorter-termed loans, in a move aimed at flooding the financial system with short-term liquidity.

Hamilton's remarks came after a top finance ministry official said Latin America's largest economy probably posted no growth in the third quarter. Nelson Barbosa, the ministry's No. 2 official, said activity will recover a little in the fourth quarter.

The government is actively implementing policy steps to prevent the economy from growing less than 3 percent -- a level that could hamper years of healthy job creation, Barbosa said at an event in Brasilia.

"We have adopted a series of measures to mitigate the burden of this global slowdown," Barbosa said.

The slower expansion will likely drive 12-month inflation toward the central bank's 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage-point target for next year. Price increases already peaked in the third quarter, he said. (Reporting by Carlos Eduardo Cherem in Belo Horizonte; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by James Dalgleish and Maureen Bavdek)