BRASILIA, Nov 23 Lending growth in Brazil slowed sharply in October as banks turned more cautious amid rising defaults and a pronounced slowdown in the country's economic growth.

Outstanding loans BRLEND=ECI in Brazil's banking system grew 0.8 percent in October from September, slowed in part by a strike in the banking industry, the central bank said on Wednesday,

The central bank previously reported outstanding loan growth of 2.1 percent in September from August.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to 5.5 percent of outstanding loans in October, from a previously reported 5.3 percent in September, highlighting concerns over the sustainability of the nation's eight-year credit boom.

Rapid credit growth has kindled concerns that Brazilian households may be taking on too much debt, too fast. The growth in lending has also pressured inflation, which is running near a six-year high.

Credit grew 18.4 percent in the 12 months through October, compared with 19.6 percent in the 12 months through September.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by W Simon)