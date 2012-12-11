SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's current exchange rate is more "realistic" now after being excessively strong in the past, Brazil's Treasury secretary Arno Augustin said on Tuesday.

Brazil's currency, the real, slipped 10 percent since the beginning of the year after several market interventions by the central bank and a sharp fall in interest rates. It traded at 2.0755 reais per U.S. dollar on Tuesday.