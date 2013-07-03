DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA, July 3 Brazil Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Wednesday said Brazil's currency, the real, is overreacting to concerns over global liquidity conditions, in line with what is happening to many other currencies worldwide.
The real has weakened nearly 10 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this year as investors eye a potential slowdown in asset purchases by the U.S. central bank.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.