CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices climb, greenback dips

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3100, or 76.34 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Monday at C$1.3083 * Bond prices move higher TORONTO, Feb 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed and the greenback retreated against a basket of major currencies. Gains for the loonie came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he does not see any changes to the North Am