RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Brazil on Friday detailed how it will implement a 1 percent tax on currency derivatives, a measure first announced in late July to curb strength in the country's currency, the real BRBY.

The tax will be calculated daily and levied on all net increases in the notional value of investors so-called "long real" positions in derivatives markets, a presidential decree said. Such positions are bets that the the real will gain in value against the dollar.

The tax applies to all currency related derivatives, including on exchange rate futures and and on separate bets based on the difference in interest rates in Brazilian reais and foreign currencies.

Net long real positions with a notional value of $10 million or less are exempt from the tax. Reductions in short real positions, or bets the real will weaken are not being taxed.

The real had gained nearly 8 percent this year until the tax was announced by Finance Minister Guido Mantega on July 27.

But since that announcement, the real wiped out its 2011 gains and has weakened against the dollar year-to-date. It is now trading at around 2.5 percent below its value at the outset of 2011.

Under the decree published on Friday, the levy will be implemented under the legal framework of the the country's 2007 IOF, or financial operations tax.

The decree, signed by Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, was dated Thursday and published on Friday in Brazil's Diario Oficial. The Diario Oficial is the Brazilian equivalent of the U.S. Federal Register.

Foreign net long real positions on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa commodities and futures exchange also plummeted to a notional value of $11.53 billion on Thursday, the lowest level since March 17 and about half the record high of $22.87 on July 26, according to Thomson Reuters data and the BM&FBovespa.

Brazil's real traded little changed from Thursday's close at 12:09 a.m. (1509 GMT), weakening 0.05 percent to 1.7090 against the U.S. dollar.

For a text of the decree go to: here 1&pagina=6&totalArquivos=208 (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Silvio Cascione; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by W Simon )