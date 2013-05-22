BRASILIA May 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.318 billion in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.222 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $6.5 billion to $9 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in March was $6.873 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $5.72 billion in April, above market expectations of $5 billion.

In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit was equivalent to 3.04 percent of gross domestic product.