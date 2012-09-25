BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $2.568 billion in August,
central bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly larger than
forecast.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.4
billion, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.1
billion to $3.6 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in July was $3.766 billion,
the central bank said last month.
The central bank also raised its forecast for foreign direct
investment to $60 billion in 2012 from a previous estimate of
$50 billion. It also lowered its projected current account
deficit to $53 billion this year from a previous $56 billion.