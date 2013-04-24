BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $6.873 billion in March, central
bank data showed on Wednesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6
billion, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $5
billion to $7.19 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in February was $6.625
billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $5.739 billion in March, above market expectations of $4.2
billion.
In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit
was equivalent to 2.93 percent of gross domestic product.