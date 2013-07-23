DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA, July 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.953 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $5.6 billion to $4.2 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in May was $6.420 billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $7.17 billion in June, above market expectations of $5.5 billion.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.